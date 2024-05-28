Great Houghton Miners’ Welfare Hall: Another twist in controversial name change saga

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The name of a miner’s welfare hall in South Yorkshire has been changed with the Post Office’s records, which has caused an upset amongst residents.

The chair of Great Houghton Parish Council says the addition of a former councillor’s name on the register of addresses was made without the authority’s knowledge.

Councillor Dorothy Coates, who chairs the parish council and also represents the north east of the borough at Barnsley Council, said that the change was made without the parish council’s knowledge.

Residents objected to the proposed name change at a meeting of the parish council last week.

Minutes from a meeting of the authority in November said that it had been ‘agreed, subject to appropriate approvals/support being obtained’ that the Welfare Hall would be renamed ‘in memory of Cllr Dorothy Higgingbottom who worked tirelessly for and in the community for over 60 years’.

Coun Coates, Dorothy Higginbottom’s daughter, said their views would be considered before a decision was made.

However, residents were upset to find out that the Miners’ Welfare Hall now appears as the ‘Dorothy Higginbottom Miners’ Welfare Hall’ on the Post Office website – suggesting the hall is now registered under this name.

Many argued that the Miners’ Welfare Hall’s original name holds significant historical and emotional value, representing the town’s mining heritage and the sacrifices of its workers, and suggested a garden was named after Coun Higginbottom instead.

The hall, established in the 1920s, has long been a central hub for social gatherings, educational programs, and community events. It symbolizes the solidarity and resilience of Great Houghton’s mining community to residents.

Coun Coates told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the name was changed with the Post Office, by the clerk, and that the parish council is ‘as shocked as everyone else’.

She added that some parish councillors had already resigned after being affected by a ‘Facebook campaign’.

Coun Coates added: “The parish council have never sought to take away ‘Miners Welfare Hall’ from the name of the Welfare. This would be a ridiculous suggestion.

“At the parish council meeting on May 22, all parish council members conducted our meeting without any knowledge that the listing of the Miners’ Welfare Hall on the Post Office website had been changed.

“The clerk did not inform us. Of course, this would upset people. This includes the parish council who were clearly entitled to this information and have been as shocked as everyone else by the revelation. The clerk can confirm that he failed to inform us. However, the listing is not set in stone.

“This whole episode appears to be a personal vendetta against myself and my family.

“The personal attacks on Facebook have been shameful and upsetting for the parish council and our families.

“Our parish councillors have also been badly affected by the Facebook campaign, regrettably some have now resigned. I’m sorry that a handful of people have badly affected them and their families on a decision which they made in good faith.

“The parish council simply want to pay a fitting tribute to the hard work and dedication of my mother, Dorothy Higginbottom MBE. She tirelessly gave 60 years plus over volunteering for Miners’ Welfare Hall, Great Houghton, surrounding villages and South Yorkshire.

“They have a right to do that, and it never entailed removing the original tribute to the miners.

“The public should also be clear, that I did not ask for it, ask anyone to ask for it or take part in any proposing, seconding or voting. I have never voted on any decision the Parish Council have made since becoming Chair, they make every single decision themselves.

“We will gladly discuss the points brought forward at ‘an extraordinary’ meeting next week when plans will be finalised and decisions made.