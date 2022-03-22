Sheffield residents 'deserve much better' policing, says ex-cop, after group preyed on woman in city centre

Concerns have been raised about how safe the city centre is, after three offenders were brought to justice for preying on a woman who agreed to give them money. File picture from March 2021

The comments have been made by former detective and co-owner of the Marmadukes family of cafés, Tim Nye, and follow the conviction of what prosecutor Brian Outhwaite described as three ‘down-and-out-drug-users’ who preyed upon a woman on Pinstone Street even after she agreed to give them £2.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Stewart Price, Natalie Mackay and Lisa Beard acted in tandem to carry out the group attack, in which the woman was sexually assaulted by Price, robbed by Mackay and then attacked by Beard.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, held earlier this month, Mr Nye said that in his view the problem is ‘that there is so much low level criminality now allowed in our city centre that more serious incidents such as this are inevitable’.

He continued: “Government cuts to policing led to a drastic reduction in the number of officers at the sharp end responding to calls for service. There aren’t anywhere near enough officers out there preventing and detecting crime. Sadly, this means there will be more victims than there should be.

“Until South Yorkshire Police decide to deploy more of their huge resources into city centre policing nothing will change. The public deserve better, much better. They should be able to feel safe coming into the city to shop and socialise.”

But Inspector Danielle Spencer, from SYP’s Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said Price, Mackay and Beard being brought to justice are ‘great examples’ of how police work can get ‘people involved in criminality off our streets’.

“I fully understand the impact behaviour such as this can have on victims and those who spend time in our city centre. But I want to reassure residents that my team remains committed to tackling antisocial behaviour (ASB), and work is ongoing,” she added.

“We will always work proactively to support victims and work towards a positive outcome such as this.

“Alongside our usual regular patrols we regularly deploy Operation Sidewinder in the city centre, which sees the team patrolling with other units and resources such as a passive drugs dog. This produces some excellent results, with numerous arrests.

"It also acts as a deterrent to individuals who may be tempted to come in to the city to commit crime and ASB.

“We also have a dedicated PCSO who works closely with individuals in the city centre, and we have a good working relationship with our partners at Sheffield City Council and carry out joint outreach work.

“I would urge people who see or are experiencing crime and disorder within the city centre to ensure they report it. The reports received help give us as a team an accurate picture of the issues being faced and demand for our services. We can only catch criminals if we are aware they are acting like criminals.”

Councillor George Lindars-Hammond, Sheffield Council’s executive member for health and social care, added: “We work with South Yorkshire Police to address and improve safety in the city centre as a priority. We tackle anti-social behaviour, prevent and reduce crime and provide services for those using illicit drugs.

“The drug and alcohol service that we commission carries out regular outreach work in the city centre to engage and offer treatment support to people using drugs. There is an open offer for anyone needing support from the service.

“Partners come together at the Sheffield Criminal Justice Substance Misuse Steering Group to coordinate drug testing on arrest and the issuing of drug rehabilitation orders as part of sentencing requirements. This means that people using drugs upon arrest and/or sentencing are given support to access drug treatment. This is a key part of our strategy to prevent and reduce further criminal activity.”

Stewart Price, 32, of Fellbrigg Road, Arbourthorne, pleaded guilty to a sexual assault; Natalie Mackay, 42, of Derby Street, Heeley, pleaded guilty to robbery; and Beard, 36, of Erskine Crescent, Heeley, pleaded guilty to affray after the incident on April 13, 2021.