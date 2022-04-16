Sheffield resident fined £200 for fly tipping after waste contained evidence of vehicle
A resident was fined £200 fixed penalty notice for fly tipping near Sheffield, after their waste contained evidence linking them to their vehicle.
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 2:40 pm
North East Derbyshire District Council said the resident, from Sheffield, has paid the fine for an illegal waste deposit offence in Eckington.
The waste was found on Pipworth Lane by an enforcement officer within the council’s Environmental Health service whilst on patrol.
The waste contained evidence linked to a vehicle, and was then investigated by the officer.