Average of 450 crimes reported per day across South Yorkshire

An average of 450 crimes were reported to police per day in South Yorkshire – leading to crime volumes surpassing pre-covid lockdown levels.

By Danielle Andrews
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 10:53am

An average of 13,700 crimes were reported to South Yorkshire Police between February and October 2022 – an increase of 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

Public order crimes increased by 15 per cent during the summer months – in the four month up to August, 5,400 public fear, alarm or distress offences were recorded.

This is a 15 per cent increase compared to the same period from the previous year.

Month-on-month increases were also recorded for residential burglary, with 855 such crimes recorded in November.

Domestic Abuse crimes also accounted for around one in every six recorded crimes.

The monthly average for the year to October 2022 was 2,100 domestic abuse crimes recorded.

A report states: “All districts are worried about the cost-of-living crisis and fuel poverty and the possible impacts on Neighbourhood Crime volumes.”