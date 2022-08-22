Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dennis Allko, aged 30 and formerly of Berners Road, Arbourthorne, was found guilty of rape after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, and he was sentenced to eight years’ custody, during a sentencing hearing held on Thursday, August 18 this year.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Allko’s crimes were brought to light after the woman he attacked, who cannot be named for legal reasons, went to Moss Way Police Station in Sheffield and reported that she had been raped.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Detective Constable Charlie Frost from Sheffield’s Protecting Vulnerable People unit, said: “Allko subjected his victim to a brutal and horrific sexual crime, which left her injured, traumatised and terrified he would return.

30-year-old Dennis Allko, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of rape after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, and he was sentenced to eight years’ custody, during a sentencing hearing held on Thursday, August 18 this year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She has shown extraordinary bravery throughout our investigation, but especially in her courage to attend a police station and tell someone what Allko had done. This will undoubtedly have been an uncomfortable experience, talking to police officers about something so distressing, so I want to publicly thank her for putting her faith in us and making the report.

“Allko was arrested a few days later after his vehicle was traced travelling to London. He was subsequently charged and, as a result of the victim’s testimony, was found guilty of this awful crime.