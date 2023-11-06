News you can trust since 1887
By David Kessen
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:41 GMT
Emergency services have revealed how a pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car outside Sheffield railway station at the weekend.

Pictures show both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service at the scene after the collision, which happened on Saturday night and saw the injured pedestrian taken to hospital.

Now Yorkshire Ambulance Service has issued a statement explaining what happened that evening.

They said: "We received an emergency call at 9.26pm on Saturday night to report a collision between a car and pedestrian on Sheaf Street, Sheffield.  An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one male patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital."

British Transport Police earlier said on social media that their officers assisted South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Ambulance Service with two road traffic collisions on Sheaf Street on the same evening.

