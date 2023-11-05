Pictures show chaotic scene after police scramble to two separate car crashes outside Sheffield train station
Emergency services fled to Sheffield train station last night following two road traffic collisions.
and live on Freeview channel 276
British Transport Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that their officers assisted South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Ambulance Service with two road traffic collisions on Sheaf Street last night (Saturday November 4).
In a photo sent to The Star the pedestrian crossing opposite Sheffield Hallam’s Sheaf Building was taped off at around 9.45pm, which was cleared by 11pm.
Yesterday a large number of football fans came through Sheffield train station as Sheffield United played against Wolves at Bramall Lane, and Sheffield Wednesday played an away game against Bristol City.
An increased number of police officers were seen inside the station yesterday night. British Transport Police added that a large number of football fans made their way through the station “without incident.”