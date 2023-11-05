Emergency services fled to Sheffield train station last night following two road traffic collisions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British Transport Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that their officers assisted South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Ambulance Service with two road traffic collisions on Sheaf Street last night (Saturday November 4).

In a photo sent to The Star the pedestrian crossing opposite Sheffield Hallam’s Sheaf Building was taped off at around 9.45pm, which was cleared by 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday a large number of football fans came through Sheffield train station as Sheffield United played against Wolves at Bramall Lane, and Sheffield Wednesday played an away game against Bristol City.

The pedestrian crossing on Sheaf Street was cordoned off last night (Nov 4) as emergency services attended to two road traffic collisions.

An increased number of police officers were seen inside the station yesterday night. British Transport Police added that a large number of football fans made their way through the station “without incident.”