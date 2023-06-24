News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Railway Station attacks: Man who attacked railway workers arrested at airport by Birmingham police

A man who attacked several railway workers in Sheffield has been arrested at the airport as he tried to leave the country, police have revealed.
By David Kessen
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:25 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 08:25 BST

British Transport Police South Yorkshire officers revealed that the man was arrested in a statement this morning, and said the man had now been arrested for failing to appear at court. It is understood that he was stopped at Birmingham Airport.

They said in a statement issued today: “A man wanted for assaulting multiple members of railway staff in Sheffield had a surprise waiting for him at the airport.

“BTP Birmingham lay in wait and nabbed the man for failing to appear, he's unsurprisingly been deemed a flight risk and remanded to court.”

A man who attacked staff at Sheffield railway station has been arrested at the airport. British Transport Police are pictured on an aerolplane.A man who attacked staff at Sheffield railway station has been arrested at the airport. British Transport Police are pictured on an aerolplane.
British Transport Police is the policing team who are responsible for policing Britain’s railways, and are a separate organisation from South Yorkshire Police, who are responsible for policing the rest of South Yorkshire.