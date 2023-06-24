A man who attacked several railway workers in Sheffield has been arrested at the airport as he tried to leave the country, police have revealed.

British Transport Police South Yorkshire officers revealed that the man was arrested in a statement this morning, and said the man had now been arrested for failing to appear at court. It is understood that he was stopped at Birmingham Airport.

They said in a statement issued today: “A man wanted for assaulting multiple members of railway staff in Sheffield had a surprise waiting for him at the airport.

“BTP Birmingham lay in wait and nabbed the man for failing to appear, he's unsurprisingly been deemed a flight risk and remanded to court.”

A man who attacked staff at Sheffield railway station has been arrested at the airport. British Transport Police are pictured on an aerolplane.