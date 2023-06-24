British Transport Police South Yorkshire officers revealed that the man was arrested in a statement this morning, and said the man had now been arrested for failing to appear at court. It is understood that he was stopped at Birmingham Airport.
They said in a statement issued today: “A man wanted for assaulting multiple members of railway staff in Sheffield had a surprise waiting for him at the airport.
“BTP Birmingham lay in wait and nabbed the man for failing to appear, he's unsurprisingly been deemed a flight risk and remanded to court.”
British Transport Police is the policing team who are responsible for policing Britain’s railways, and are a separate organisation from South Yorkshire Police, who are responsible for policing the rest of South Yorkshire.