The police force revealed details of the incident today, in a round up of calls its dog handlers have been deployed to recently.

Officers responded to a call from a 15-year-old girl who stated to a 999 call handler that she was in a tent in woodlanad in Wickersley, Rotherham and that she was ‘in danger’.

A police dog was deployed and tracked down the tent, where the girl and a 16-year-old boy were found.

Checks revealed that both teenagers had been reported as missing.

South Yorkshire Police said: “It’s not just burglars and thieves the dog support unit dogs can sniff out, we are often asked to help in the search for missing people, often vulnerable to risk.

“Last week handler Paul was asked to take Police Dog Kai to Wickersley, a missing 15-year-old girl telephoned 999 stating that she was in a tent in the woods and that she was in danger.

“No quicker way than searching dense woods than with one of our canine teammates and Kai quickly tracked a scent trail leading to a tent.

“A 16-year-old male was found there stating that he was alone, “yeah whatever” as this generation say, and a check of the tent revealed the frightened girl.

“Turns out both were reported missing, so two results for the price of one for Kai and Paul.”