Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services carry out rescue after crash drama in Sheffield suburb

Emergency services were called to the scene after a car crashed into a garage near Totley, in Sheffield, last night

Firefighters were called out to rescue a woman who had been injured in the collision, which happened just before 7.30pm, and were on the scene for more than two hours.

South Yorkshire Police were also sent to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire engines attended the incident at Five Trees Avenue. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire engines and one fire officer attended a road traffic collision where a car had crashed into a garage on Five Trees Avenue, Sheffield.

“Crews worked to stabilise the vehicle and rescued a women who had fallen out of the vehicle using a long board. Crews came away from the incident at 9.44pm.” Police described the incident as a damage only collision with only minor injuries reported.