Totley crash Sheffield: Woman injured as car crashes into building, emergency services called
Emergency services were called to the scene after a car crashed into a garage near Totley, in Sheffield, last night
Firefighters were called out to rescue a woman who had been injured in the collision, which happened just before 7.30pm, and were on the scene for more than two hours.
South Yorkshire Police were also sent to the scene.
Three fire engines attended the incident at Five Trees Avenue. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire engines and one fire officer attended a road traffic collision where a car had crashed into a garage on Five Trees Avenue, Sheffield.
“Crews worked to stabilise the vehicle and rescued a women who had fallen out of the vehicle using a long board. Crews came away from the incident at 9.44pm.” Police described the incident as a damage only collision with only minor injuries reported.
They said no crime was committed and there was no major traffic disruption caused.
