Sheffield police officers describe mental impact of terrifying incidents they encounter on the front line

The officers’ fears were laid bare during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on July 5, when defendant Michael Simpkin was sentenced for his involvement in an incident in which he was seen wielding a weapon described as a ‘Rambo-style’ knife.

Prosecuting barrister, Stuart Bell, said the officers were called out on July 21 last year to reports a ‘fight’ had broken out on Morland Road, Gleadless and that ‘criminal damage’ had also been caused during the same incident.

When they arrived on the scene the officers found a window had been broken at a nearby property and saw Simpkin, of Wulfric Close, Manor, congregating with a second male, the court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two police officers were left fearing for their lives after being called out to an incident in Sheffield

“The defendant was waving the [Rambo] knife in a figure of eight and placed it in the waistband of his shorts,” Mr Bell said.

Mr Bell added that the two officers went into a nearby flat, and second male subsequently entered the flat block and ‘sought to gain access to the flat’ and claimed his ‘cousin’ lived there.

“Due to the knife [that Simpkin was carrying] the officers secured the door and were pushing it shut. The defendant and the second male were pushing it, trying to get it to open it,” Mr Bell said, adding that at one point, Simpkin, aged 30, put his fingers through a gap in the door.

In an emotional statement to the court, one of the officers described the distressing experience.

“This incident has left me very shocked, and at the time I really believed there was a very imminent risk to my life and my colleague's,” the officer said.

He added: “I have never experienced fear as much as this at any point in my life.”

The officer continued by saying he imagined what it would be like for one of his colleagues to have to inform his loved ones that he had died in the line of duty.

The second officer said she did not come to work to be in fear for her own life, and added that she has ‘never felt fear like this’.

More officers were deployed, after one of the officers pressed an ‘emergency button,’ and Simpkin was arrested at the scene.

He subsequently admitted drinking eight or nine cans of Carling, prior to the incident taking place, and said he believed people were trying to force their way into a friend’s home.

Simpkin pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place at an earlier hearing, and the court was told Simpkin was convicted of possessing a knife when he was 17 in 2008.

Defending, Richard Adams, said Simpkin’s partner recently had a significant medical procedure and he was needed to take care of their three young girls.

The judge, Recorder Alex Menary, said Simpkin’s previous weapon conviction was committed so long ago it would be ‘unjust’ to give him the minimum sentence of six months’ immediate custody for offenders with two convictions for possessing a knife.