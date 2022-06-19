Sheffield police issue car safety advice after boy waves at officers without wearing seatbelt

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team issued the appeal after spotting a youngster travelling in a car while not securely fastened into their seat.

The team posted on Facebook: “Earlier this week on Tuesday, June 14, a woman was stopped in Firth Park in Sheffield for having an unrestrained child in her car.

An officer showing the public the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

“Our officer's attention was drawn to the two year-old child who was stood up on the back seat of the car when the little boy waved to him

“Seat belts save lives, and securely fastened, correctly fitting car seats save the lives of children. We're asking you to make sure your child is strapped in and safe while travelling, it's YOUR responsibility.

“The driver was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for having a child under three unrestrained.