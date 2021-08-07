Sheffield police dog takes early retirement after glittering career
A police dog who was the scourge of Sheffield’s criminal underworld has been given early retirement after a distinguished career.
Spud, a six-year-old springer spaniel whose super sense of smell made him a star among South Yorkshire Police’s search dogs sniffing out drugs, cash and weapons, left the force on Friday.
In an emotional post, his handler Matt wrote: “After tonight he will put his feet up and enjoy retirement.
“The last few years have been amazing and he will be hugely missed by everyone in our household, especially by his sister Luna.”
In April, officers revealed how Spud had again covered himself in glory by unearthing several rocks of crack cocaine hidden in a suspect’s car.
Explaining Spud’s early retirement, South Yorkshire Police said Spud remained fit and healthy but had been ‘presenting some undesirable behaviours when searching’, which officers had been trying unsuccessfully to overcome.
A spokesperson for the force added: “Still only six years old, Spud will enjoy a long, comfortable retirement.”