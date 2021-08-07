Sheffield police dog takes early retirement after glittering career

Spud, a six-year-old springer spaniel whose super sense of smell made him a star among South Yorkshire Police’s search dogs sniffing out drugs, cash and weapons, left the force on Friday.

In an emotional post, his handler Matt wrote: “After tonight he will put his feet up and enjoy retirement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Dog Spud has retired from South Yorkshire Police

“The last few years have been amazing and he will be hugely missed by everyone in our household, especially by his sister Luna.”

In April, officers revealed how Spud had again covered himself in glory by unearthing several rocks of crack cocaine hidden in a suspect’s car.

Explaining Spud’s early retirement, South Yorkshire Police said Spud remained fit and healthy but had been ‘presenting some undesirable behaviours when searching’, which officers had been trying unsuccessfully to overcome.