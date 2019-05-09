Sheffield police dog saves the day by chasing down suspected criminal  

Have your say

A police dog saved the day after chasing down a suspected criminal who managed to flee after escaping the grasp of officers.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team stopped a vehicle containing three suspects in Handsworth Road, Darnall, earlier this evening.

Police dog Rocky.

READ MORE: Four vehicle smash on M1 near Meadowhall in Sheffield

One of the occupants decided to try and flee the scene – but they did not get very far as police dog Rocky chased them down moments later.

In a Facebook post, the team said: “Three were detained from a vehicle, which had stopped off for a pit stop.

READ MORE: Love Sheffield Day plans announced

Officers stopped a vehicle.

“Unfortunately, one of the occupants ran, but so did PD Rocky. Good boy Rocky!

READ MORE: Man charged over £170,000 cannabis farm in Rotherham

“That is three awaiting an interview to discuss a burglary from earlier on in the day in Rotherham, along with numerous other offences, including robbery and possessing Class A drugs.”