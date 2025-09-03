Sheffield pharmacy worker stole £4,000 worth of weight-loss drug Mounjaro while working in Harrogate
Kurt Day, 38, of Guildford Walk, Sheffield, was given a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to stealing £4,285.57 worth of Mounjaro and the painkiller Dihydrocodeine from Well Pharmacy, in Harrogate.
Day stole the drugs on August 1 last year from the North Yorkshire pharmacy where he worked as an employee.
He was sentenced at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on August 29 after pleading guilty to theft by employee on July 24, according to the BBC.
On August 29, he was given a jail sentence of 32 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after magistrates considered the offence to be serious due to the high level of trust broken.
The sentence was suspended after magistrates found there would be a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.
Day was given a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring, starting at 8pm on Friday evening and continuing until November 28, 2025 at 7am, during which time he must remain at home between 8pm and 7am.
He must also pay £4,285.57 in compensation and participate in 25 rehabilitation activity days.
Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.
Mounjaro is a prescription weight loss injection which suppresses the users’ appetites, similar to Ozempic.
According to the NHS, dihydrocodeine is an opioid painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain, such as after an operation or a serious injury.
It’s also known under the brand names DHC Continus and DF118 Forte.