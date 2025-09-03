A Sheffield pharmacy worker who stole more than £4,000 worth of weight loss drug Mounjaro and an opioid painkiller has avoided jail.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kurt Day, 38, of Guildford Walk, Sheffield, was given a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to stealing £4,285.57 worth of Mounjaro and the painkiller Dihydrocodeine from Well Pharmacy, in Harrogate.

A pharmacy worker who stole over £4,000 worth of Mounjaro and an opioid painkiller has avoided jail. | Google Street View / SWNS

Day stole the drugs on August 1 last year from the North Yorkshire pharmacy where he worked as an employee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on August 29 after pleading guilty to theft by employee on July 24, according to the BBC.

On August 29, he was given a jail sentence of 32 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after magistrates considered the offence to be serious due to the high level of trust broken.

The sentence was suspended after magistrates found there would be a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Day was given a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring, starting at 8pm on Friday evening and continuing until November 28, 2025 at 7am, during which time he must remain at home between 8pm and 7am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must also pay £4,285.57 in compensation and participate in 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Mounjaro is a prescription weight loss injection which suppresses the users’ appetites, similar to Ozempic.

According to the NHS, dihydrocodeine is an opioid painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain, such as after an operation or a serious injury.

It’s also known under the brand names DHC Continus and DF118 Forte.