Inclusive boxing classes at Goldthorpe Salvation Army prove knock-out

Inclusive boxing classes held at Goldthorpe Salvation Army over the summer have proved a knock-out.

The classes, held at the church and charity in Straight Lane, teach boxing techniques, fitness and healthy eating tips to people of all ages and abilities - as well as equipping them with transferable skills to help them beyond the class.

The six-week course was run by Kronik Warrior Adaptive Boxing Academy, the country’s first NGB affiliated adaptive boxing academy, who deliver accessible sessions out in the community for people, including those facing barriers such as physical disability, additional needs or visual impairments. The sessions formed part of Goldthorpe Salvation Army’s Friday Friends community drop-in. This provides food, signposting, a chance to socialise, and activities for children over the summer holidays.

Goldthorpe Salvation Army leader Territorial Envoy Alison Sykes said: “It’s been really fun to have boxing inside a Salvation Army church on a normal Friday morning. A lot of people haven’t done anything like this before, but they have really engaged and loved being with Kronik Warriors. We’re hoping this will encourage healthy habits and help people become the best they can be.”

Kronik Warriors founder Luiz Faye, who runs the sessions with director Martin, said: “It’s amazing to see how much engagement there has been six weeks on. It’s been really well received and people have stuck with it, so much so that we’re hoping to put on another course. Adults who have been doing it have been bringing their kids along during the holidays and now they are hooked too!

“I could talk all day about the benefits of boxing, it’s not just the physical benefits but the transferable skills that they can use in other areas, such as applying breath work techniques in job interviews. It’s about helping people build confidence, giving them the tools and empowering them to be able to make healthy choices and to exercise independently.”

The one-hour sessions involve a warm-up then padwork and punch combinations, helping to improve fitness and co-ordination. Participants also get a chance to punch Martin, thankfully when he’s wearing a body protector!

Salvation Army volunteers AJ, Isha and Carol have taken part in each session and have reaped the rewards.

Isha, 53, said: “The sessions give us a chance to be free, it’s like being a child at a playgroup. It’s stress relief, problem solving and chance for some ‘me time’.

“Luiz and Martin are professional and they have empathy with everyone. They go above and beyond to make sure everybody has got the attention they need. There are no barriers whether that’s disability or age, it doesn’t matter.”

After ‘catching’ Martin’s face with her boxing glove, Isha added she’s taken a lesson from the sessions: “Not to connect with people’s faces!”

AJ, 42, said: “I loved every minute. I love it so much I’ve bought a mat for my wall and gloves so I can practice at home.

“They are providing us with healthier habits and if we have any problems or are struggling, they will come and make sure we’re okay. I have issues around men, and at first I was wary, but they built trust with me, and it’s brought me out of my shell.”

Carol has also bought a bag so she can continue using the techniques learned at home. She added: “You get to take all of the frustration and anger you’re feeling out of your system as well as have fun with your friends.”

Another participant added: “I have arthritis so am limited in what I can do and there are participants who use walkers and have disabilities. I have enjoyed how lovely and accommodating they are. Nothing is too much for them, they are just encouraging, as are the rest of the group. Everyone’s cheering each other on.”

The sessions are also providing a free activity for children to do over the summer holidays. On a Friday they can box then stay for lunch and activities like crafts, colouring and games.

Alicja, a volunteer who brought her two children to the sessions, said: “It’s an amazing lesson. My kids are waiting for it all week, asking ‘when is Friday?’ They are enjoying it so much and we’ve been practicing at home.

“It helps me too. Sometimes I get stressed but boxing helps calm me down and gives me the energy to face next week. It’s good exercise, I can tell because the next day I can’t move my arms!”

For more information on Goldthorpe Salvation Army visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/goldthorpe or search for them on Facebook. For more information on Kronik Warriors visit https://kronikwarrioruk.org/