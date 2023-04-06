News you can trust since 1887
Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman injured in Sheffield crash

A 12-year-old boy is in police custody this afternoon after being arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article, following the death of a woman who was injured in a crash in a Sheffield suburb.

By Sarah Marshall and Alastair Ulke
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:12 BST

Police in Sheffield were called at 7.10pm last night (Wednesday, April 5) to the Greenhill area, after receiving reports of a collision.

Commenting this afternoon (Thursday, April 6), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene.

“A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article, following the death of a woman in her 60s who was injured in a collision in Greenhill last night. Picture: Alastair UlkeA 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article, following the death of a woman in her 60s who was injured in a collision in Greenhill last night. Picture: Alastair Ulke
Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

If you have any information in relation to this collision, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 736 of April 5, 2023. Alternatively, you can anonymously report any information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or using their online form.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has not provided specific details about the location of the Greenhill collision, but residents report that it took place on Hemper Lane, at the junction with Reney Drive. Hemper Lane was also reportedly closed until this early hours of this morning. A property on Hemper Lane remained under police guard this afternoon.