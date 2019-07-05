Sheffield MP prepares for Government meeting about abducted Sheffield boy taken to Iran

A Sheffield MP is preparing for a meeting to discuss the case of an abducted boy from the city taken to Iran.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 12:47
Cole Saheb

Cole Saheb, who turns three next Friday, was abducted by his father and taken to Iran last March.

The Fox Hill youngster was taken by his 39-year-old dad, Farokh Mahmodpour Saheb, during a contact visit.

Farokh, who was known as ‘Freddie’ and lived in Sheffield for 15 years, has sent photographs of Cole to the boy’s mum Tina Kayani since he kidnapped him but refuses to say where the pair are living.

The case has been reported to South Yorkshire Police and the Foreign and Commonweath Office is aware.

Sheffield MP Gill Furniss has a meeting with FCO minister Andrew Murrison on Wednesday, July 17, to discuss the case.

The case is also going through the courts, with Cole’s dad having breached orders banning him from taking the youngster out of the country.

Cole’s family is hoping to set up a crowdfunding page for help to pay for legal representation in Iran as they fight for the young boy to be returned.

Anyone able to help Tina and her family with their campaign should contact gn@caresolicitors.com.