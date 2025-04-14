Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “long-standing family feud” in Sheffield led a mother and her son to yank open a woman’s car door and beat her with a crowbar in front of her children.

The bitter history that led Faqrah Khan, 43, and her son Zeshan Khan, 19, to savagely attack the woman outside their home on Shirecliffe Road was not detailed in Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.

“And it does not matter,” said His Honor Judge Charles Thomas in sentencing. “The cause of it, the rights and wrongs of that feud, are beyond the resolution of this court.

“There is absolutely no excuse for your actions on that day.”

The shocking incident on May 27, 2024, reportedly began when the victim briefly followed one of the Khan family members in her car earlier in the day.

Later, the victim arrived on Shirecliffe Road, outside the Khan family home, where she was spotted by Zeshan Khan.

“There have been issues between your two families for nearly a decade,” said Judge Thomas.

“It was nothing short of a feud between the two families - that’s the only way to explain what happened.

“It is clear there was some sort of incident earlier that day at different location, and that was the catalyst of what occurred.

“The specifics of that are neither here nor there - because you, Zeshan, stopped her car by walking out in front of her and shouting to your family, ‘she’s here’.”

The shocking incident was videoed by an onlooker and widely shared on social media in Sheffield.

Zeshan yanked open the woman’s door, took her phone, snapped her car key in the ignition, then directed two full-force kicks at the victim while she was still in her seat.

As this happened, Faqrah Khan brought a baseball bat from out of the house and hit the woman across the shoulder, before entering the house again and this time returning with a crowbar, and assaulted her with that as well.

All of this took place in front of the victim’s young children, who were in the back seats. Faqrah Khan was heard to shout at the children: “Look what your mum has done.”

Judge Thomas said: “[The victim] described being petrified you were going to kill her in front of her own children.

“This was disgraceful behaviour by the both of you.

“There can be no excuse for such violence in a public place.

“You are both extremely fortunate that the injuries she suffered were not more serious or you would be facing significant custodial sentences.”

The mother and son duo pleaded guilty to ABH, possessing an offensive weapon and affray at their first court hearing Zeshan also pleaded guilty to criminal damage for breaking the victim’s car key.

In mitigation, it was said Faqrah Khan was “thoroughly ashamed to find herself in a Crown Court at 43” and had “genuine remorse” for her actions.

The judge singled out Zeshan Khan, telling him: “But for this incident, you are otherwise a well behaved and considerate young man” who had not stepped out of line while being on bail for “the better part of a year.”

Faqrah and Zeshan were both given 18 month prison sentences suspended for two years, and were handed restraining orders against their victim for five years. Zeshan was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.