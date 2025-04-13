Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disqualified and uninsured driver who led police on a high speed chase on the wrong side of the road was cornered by a dog handler with assistance from the police plane.

Nathan Peacock, aged 25, sped off after being asked to stop on Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster by officers who believed he was on cloned registration plates.

He drove his Audi A3 on the wrong side of the road before eventually stopping and switching to a moped - provided by accomplices - before continuing to drive at speed, police say.

At this point the police plane took over and guided a dog handler into woodland where he was detained.

Nathan Peacock.

Peacock, of Doncaster, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving while uninsured.

On Frday, April 11, he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to two years in prison, disqualified from driving for five years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228. A forfeiture order was granted for the seized vehicles.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “Dangerous drivers have no place on our roads.

“Those involved in criminality will take further risks, posing a greater threat to innocent people, and it will not be tolerated.

“We are committed to creating safer roads and our work includes intercepting those who have no regard for the law or people’s safety. I am pleased Peacock will now serve time behind bars, and the roads will be a safer place without him.”