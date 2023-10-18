No offenders in the shocking attack have yet been arrested

24 hours have passed since a violent stabbing in Sheffield city centre on Tuesday and police are yet to arrest anyone.

Officers taped off Hereford Street at the bottom of The Moor following the attack at around 11.34am on Tuesday, October 17.

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

South Yorkshire Police say no one has yet been arrested 24 hours after a violent stabbing on Hereford Street off The Moor in Sheffield City Centre.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed they are yet to apprehend any offenders or arrest anyone over the knife attack 24 hours after the incident.

The police yesterday sealed off the area close to the former Employment Department offices at Moorfoot, and the Office Outlet shop, with the cordon across South Lane.

The cordon was cleared away by 7pm.