Sheffield Hereford Street stabbing: Culprit still on the loose 24 hours after knife attack just off The Moor
No offenders in the shocking attack have yet been arrested
and live on Freeview channel 276
24 hours have passed since a violent stabbing in Sheffield city centre on Tuesday and police are yet to arrest anyone.
Officers taped off Hereford Street at the bottom of The Moor following the attack at around 11.34am on Tuesday, October 17.
A man remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed they are yet to apprehend any offenders or arrest anyone over the knife attack 24 hours after the incident.
The police yesterday sealed off the area close to the former Employment Department offices at Moorfoot, and the Office Outlet shop, with the cordon across South Lane.
The cordon was cleared away by 7pm.
Anyone with information that may assist with their investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 365 of October 17.