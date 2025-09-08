The police have 60 sites where they regularly set up temporary speed cameras.

Previous figures for fixed penalty notices show they catch the most drivers on roads including Richmond Road, Carlisle Street East and Herries Drive.

See our gallery showing the 14 locations where most motorists are caught out - and the speed limit at those spots.

In 2024, there were 31 fatal collisions in South Yorkshire, police say.

Tragically, 39 people lost their lives in a road crash in 2023 – an increase of four on the previous year. A further 802 people suffered serious or life-changing injuries, according to the latest figures from South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

1 . Police speed camera van Police mobile speed cameras will be at up to 60 locations in Sheffield in September. | Police | SYP Photo Sales

2 . A61 Chesterfield Road South On the A61 Chesterfield Road South near Lowedges Road, Sheffield, 40mph limit. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales