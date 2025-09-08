The police have 60 sites where they regularly set up temporary speed cameras.
Previous figures for fixed penalty notices show they catch the most drivers on roads including Richmond Road, Carlisle Street East and Herries Drive.
See our gallery showing the 14 locations where most motorists are caught out - and the speed limit at those spots.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
In 2024, there were 31 fatal collisions in South Yorkshire, police say.
Tragically, 39 people lost their lives in a road crash in 2023 – an increase of four on the previous year. A further 802 people suffered serious or life-changing injuries, according to the latest figures from South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.