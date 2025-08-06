Sheffield mobile speed camera locations in August which catch the most: Abbeydale, Parson Cross and Crosspool

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Here are the 14 locations for mobile speed cameras in Sheffield where most motorists are caught out.

The police have 60 sites where they set up temporary speed cameras.

Previous figures for fixed penalty notices show they catch the most drivers on roads including Richmond Road, Carlisle Street East and Herries Drive.

See our gallery for the top 14 and the speed limit at those spots.

In 2024, there were 31 fatal collisions in South Yorkshire, police say.

Tragically, 39 people lost their lives in a road crash in 2023 – an increase of four on the previous year. A further 802 people suffered serious or life-changing injuries, according to the latest figures from South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

Police mobile speed cameras will be at up to 60 locations in Sheffield in September. | Police

1. Police speed camera van

Police mobile speed cameras will be at up to 60 locations in Sheffield in September. | Police | SYP

On the A61 Chesterfield Road South near Lowedges Road, Sheffield, 40mph limit.

2. A61 Chesterfield Road South

On the A61 Chesterfield Road South near Lowedges Road, Sheffield, 40mph limit. | Google Photo: Google

near the Manor Park exit, 50 mph limit.

3. A57 Sheffield Parkway

near the Manor Park exit, 50 mph limit. | Google

near Den Bank Drive, 30mph limit.

4. A57 Manchester Road, Crosspool.

near Den Bank Drive, 30mph limit. | Google

