A Sheffield man who attempted to photograph a woman underneath her clothes has avoided prison.

Mark Cannister, of Launce Road, Sheffield, was intoxicated when he approached the female stranger in a shop on August 22, 2023, and made a comment along the lines of “hello babycakes”.

She laughed it off and turned away, but then felt a “touch on her right thigh to lower buttock”, and turned around to see the 53-year-old holding his phone there, Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard (September 13).

The woman shouted to her friend, who checked Cannister’s phone and found no photos appearing to be of her.

Mark Cannister, aged 53, of Launce Road appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court today (September 13). | NW

In a victim impact statement, she said: “I have lived in Sheffield for a long time, and feel safe here. This incident has made me feel vulnerable for when I am on my own in the future.”

Owen Burns, prosecuting, said Cannister’s record is “filled with sexual offences”.

The court heard these include exposure in 2020, and sexual assault in 2020, 2017, 2016, and “further back than that”.

Connie Coombs, defending, said: “He has managed to stay out of trouble for 13 months between then and now.

NW

“He was under no orders at the time, that is something he has been able to do off his own back.

“[Prison] is something he is petrified of. He is under no illusion whatsoever as to the difficulty he finds himself in today.”

She claimed a road traffic accident 30 years ago which caused him a traumatic brain injury “perhaps explains to some degree his situation now”.

“He does struggle very badly with his alcohol intake, and is working with Likewise,” she added.

Cannister, who was permitted not to stand in the dock due to health issues, started to say he was “very sorry” during proceedings.

He pleaded guilty on June 17 to operating equipment beneath another person’s clothing without consent, under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He was handed a 20-week prison sentence, which was suspended for two years due partly to the prospect of rehabilitation, the court heard.

Cannister must also complete 55 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a 43-day programme requirement.

For seven years, he is subject to a notification requirement (sex offenders’ register), and must keep police informed of his details .

Money will be deducted from his benefits to pay £85 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.