A Sheffield man has appeared in cout over indecent exposure charges.

Ndoboh Korhlor, aged 25, had been charged with two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of common assault following reported incidents in Parkwood Springs.

The events are said to have taken place between Saturday, August 24, and Thursday, August 29.

Korhlor, of Skelton Drive, Westfield, Sheffield, appeared in Sheffield Magistrates Court this week (September 4).

He has been remanded into custody.

He is set to appear in Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, October 3.

