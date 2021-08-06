Sheffield man threatened to kill his ex-partner in chilling phone calls

Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 4 how Emmanuel Ellis, aged 29, of Whithouse Lane, at Hillfoot, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening to kill his ex-partner in Sheffield and also admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence which had previously been imposed for dangerous driving.

Richardo Childs, prosecuting, said the victim was in an on-off relationship with the defendant for about seven years and she refers to having suffered physical and mental abuse.

Mr Childs added: “She said she left the defendant in 2018 and went to a refuge. When she went to that refuge the defendant found where she was and she thought it was easier to tolerate his behaviour than to do anything else.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how an abusive Sheffield man has been jailed after he threatened to kill his former partner.

The complainant received phone calls, texts and threats via voice mail on July 9 and there were threats to kill encompassing the complainant’s new partner, according to Mr Childs.

Mr Childs added the texts referred to Ellis threatening to smash the jaw of the complainant’s new partner and that he would “critically hurt him” and there was also a racist insult towards him and a threat to “end” them both.

The defendant made further calls on July 10 threatening to smash up the complainant’s house, according to Mr Childs, and there were a number of texts concerning an issue about Ellis and the complainant’s son. Mr Childs added the defendant also threatened to “end” the complainant and her new partner for the second time.

Mr Childs said Ellis, who has previous convictions, was arrested on July 12 after he had become concerned about his son and had visited the complainant’s home twice and had been banging on the doors after sending messages about damaging the property.

The complainant stated: “The incidents have made me feel terrified. His actions have taken over my life and are distressing emotionally and mentally. The incidents have made me numb and made me panic.”

She added: “No one has the right to mentally and emotionally abuse somebody and make them feel the way I do.”

Andrew Swaby, defending, said the offences were born out of concern for his children and he had received a phone call from a relative saying there had been some difficulties.

Ellis had been under the influence of alcohol when he sent the initial messages, according to Mr Swaby, and he has shown remorse and he has been living outside of Sheffield while he has been on conditional bail and under a curfew.

Mr Swaby added: “These offences weren’t premeditated and he was genuinely concerned and fearful that his children were at risk and he genuinely admits he got it wrong in how he dealt with it.”

Recorder Megan Rhys sentenced Ellis to 40 months of custody and made him subject to a five-year restraining order to protect the complainant and her new partner.