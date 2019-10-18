Sheffield man sentenced over 'abusive' behaviour
A man has been sentenced over ‘abusive’ behaviour towards residents in a Sheffield suburb.
Morgan Brown, of Wordsworth Avenue, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, appeared today at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to one count of threatening behaviour.
The 20-year-old was given a community order, requiring him to complete 25 days of rehabilitation in the next year; fined £50 and ordered to pay another £170 in costs and a victim surcharge.
South Yorkshire Police said he ended up before magistrates following what they described as a ‘spate’ of anti-social behaviour in Parson Cross.
The force explained in a statement that officers had been called to Palgrave Road earlier this year to reports of a man being ‘abusive’ to residents.
“The pattern of behaviour displayed had become more frequent in the area and prompted a stronger police response from the local neighbourhood team,” it added.
PC Kev Bly, of the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team, said: “We try to deal with anti-social behaviour in the area for those who come to our attention, by explaining how their behaviour affects members of the public and local businesses.
“We have to escalate our response on occasion, using powers available to us as certain individuals continue to ignore our advice resulting in this sort of conviction.”