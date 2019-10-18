Man killed in Sheffield Parkway crash named by police
A man killed in a collision on the Sheffield Parkway has been named and described as an adored husband and loved father.
Richard John Howitt, aged, 56, died in a collision on Sunday night when his black BMW 4 series left the road near to the exit for Parkway Drive when he was travelling away from Sheffield. Emergency services were alerted to the crash but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Howitt, from Doncaster, was an internationally renowned antiques and silver dealer.
In a statement released today his heartbroken family said: "We as a family are utterly devastated at the loss of a dear son, father, husband and friend who will be sadly missed by many."Richard, originally from Doncaster, was a well-liked, popular local business man and successful, internationally recognised, antiques and silver dealer of over 35 years."He regularly exhibited at trade fairs throughout the country attracting and dealing with hundreds of customers from all over the world.
“He was particularly well known and professionally respected throughout the Yorkshire region where he had built a loyal trade and client base; many becoming his close personal friends.“Richard was the beloved only son of his dear mum and dad, Cyril and Margaret, adored husband to Tracy, loved father of his two children Harry and Helanah and ‘pet dad’ to his much loved dog Billy.“Richard was extremely hard working with a warm and generous nature, a sharp wit, wonderful sense of fun and good humour.“No words can begin to describe the loss we all feel. Family and friends are utterly heartbroken.“Richard touched so many people’s lives and will continue to live on in the hearts, minds and memories of his family and all who knew and loved him.”Witnesses to the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 771 of October 13.