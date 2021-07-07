Thamraze Khan, aged 31, killed his younger brother, Kamran, in the early hours of 15 November 2020.

The brothers had been at a party the night before, on Lowedges Road in Sheffield, and both consumed a quantity of alcohol there before taking a taxi to the defendant’s home in Club Garden Road, Sharrow.

They arrived at Club Garden Road just before midnight and CCTV footage from the scene shows Kamran emerging from the flat taking a few steps, and slumping to the ground. He had sustained a fatal knife wound.

Kamran Khan was murdered buy his brother

At the scene, officers found Thamraze Khan wearing a blood-stained latex glove.

There was extensive blood staining around the property, and a blood-stained long-handled knife was recovered.

DNA matching that of the defendant was found on the knife.

On arrest, the defendant said: “My brother is dead. What am I going to say to my dad?”

A post mortem showed that Kamran Khan had died from a stab wound to his back, delivered with sufficient force to penetrate his spine and lung. This caused the lung to collapse and resulted in massive internal bleeding.

The court heard that the defendant was investigated by the police after his brother was stabbed in his back in August 2018.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Kamran refused to cooperate with police officers at that time but the incident bore a striking similarity to the incident over two years later when Kamran lost his life.

Jeremy Evans, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Kamran Khan was brutally stabbed to death. The fatal blow was delivered with such violent force that it penetrated Kamran’s internal organs.

“This is shocking enough in itself; but still worse is the fact that the man inflicting the fatal blow was the victim’s own brother, Thamraze.