Sheffield man jailed after he hid clothes and CCTV linked to stabbing suspect
A judge told a man who hid clothing and CCTV linked to a stabbing suspect that he had committed an offence that struck at the heart of the judicial system.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 1 how Parvez Hussain, aged 40, of Constable Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, hid an incriminating CCTV system and clothing belonging to someone else who had been accused of a serious stabbing.
Judge Sarah Wright told Parvez: “If the clothing and CCTV were not recovered it would have meant vital evidence would have been lost. This offending goes to the heart of the criminal justice system.”
Jessica Strange, prosecuting, told the court Parvez’s movements were ironically captured on another CCTV system.
Ms Strange added the person Hussain was trying to protect had repeatedly stabbed someone and they were later convicted and detained for nearly four years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.
This offender’s victim was stabbed in his chest, abdomen, right hand, left thigh, buttock and liver but they survived and have not suffered any long-term impairment, according to Ms Strange.
Ms Strange added the hidden clothing had belonged to the defendant accused of the stabbing, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and there was evidence of DNA and his victim’s blood.
Police found two bags at an address which had been visited by Hussain and they contained the incriminating clothing and CCTV system, according to Ms Strange.
Hussain, who has previous convictions including an offence of witness intimidation, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender from March, 2019.
Peter Byrne, defending, said Hussain’s motivation was to protect someone and it was a reaction by someone not best prepared to make these kind of decisions.
Judge Wright acknowledged Hussain has been described as having low intelligence as well as having depression and anxiety and issues with alcohol and cannabis.
She told him: “Your behaviour seeks to undermine the criminal justice system. I have come to the conclusion this was significant assistance to an offender in a serious offence.”
Judge Wright added Hussain’s previous convictions demonstrated a disregard for the administration of justice and only immediate custody could be justified. She sentenced Hussain to 14 months of custody.