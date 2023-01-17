A man is facing possible extradition from Sheffield to Lithuania over an alleged serious sex offence.

Egidijus Potockis, of the Manor, in Sheffield, was arrested in Derbyshire under an International Arrest Warrant, and taken to London, where he was later charged.

Potockis was arrested in Derby on the evening of Wednesday January 11, say Derbyshire Constabulary, the police force which was involved in the arrests along with officers from the National Extradition Unit. The national unit was support by officers from Derbyshire’s roads policing unit.

Derbyshire Constabulary said he had been convicted 10 years ago in his absence of a serious and violent sexual offence in Lithuania.

The 41-year-old was charged and appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court under the Extradition Act on Thursday, January 12, where he was remanded into custody. If extradition is granted, he will be returned to his home country.

Sergeant Stuart Kershaw from the International Liaison Unit said: “We continue to work with law enforcement partners nationally and internationally to ensure offenders are tracked down and brought to justice.

“This result demonstrates our commitment to making sure that Derbyshire is a safe place and not somewhere individuals who are wanted can hide or avoid the consequences of their previous actions.”

Potockis is next due to appear at court on February 8, said a police spokesman.

