Sheffield man found with indecent images of children is given community order
A man who was found by police with indecent images of children has been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 16 how Andrew Pemberton, aged 69, of Tapton Hill Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, was found with 22 category B images and 33 category C images on his mobile phone. Category C images are considered the least serious and category A images are the most serious.
Brian Russell, prosecuting, said police received intelligence indicating devices registered to Pemberton had been used to access indecent images.
Pemberton, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty two counts of making indecent images relating to downloaded category B and category C images on a mobile phone after the police investigation in November, 2018.
Abigail Wright, defending, said Pemberton has expressed real remorse.
Recorder Simon Kealey QC sentenced Pemberton to a two-year community order with a three-month curfew, a sex-offender treatment programme and a rehabilitation requirement. Pemberton was also placed on five-year SHPO.