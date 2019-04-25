‘He nearly ploughed through my windscreen’: Sheffield mum reveals lucky escape from Spital Hill crash

A Sheffield mum has revealed how she and her two young children narrowly avoided injury in the horror Spital Hill crash yesterday.

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Burngreave after a multi-vehicle crash between Saville Street and Spital Street at around 3.45pm on Wednesday.

Sheffield mum reveals lucky escape from Spital Hill crash - Credit: Chelle Louise Markey

Shocking CCTV footage showed a silver taxi crashing into the back of a Nissan Duke as it waited in traffic.

Chelle Louise Markey was taking her two young daughters to gymnastics at the time of the crash when she saw the Nissan Duke careering towards them.

Luckily the car swerved out of the way ‘at the last minute’ leaving her and her two young girls unharmed but ‘severely shaken’.

She said: “I was coming around the corner heading up towards Tesco and just saw the Nissan Duke hurtling towards me into my path.

Spital Hill crash - Credit: Chelle Louise Markey

“Thankfully it swerved out the way just at the last minute. He nearly ploughed through my windscreen and I had bits of their bonnet on my car.

“I’ve never seen a crash like it. I was petrified at the time; people were getting out to help but I thought it would be best to stay in my car with my two little girls. I didn’t want to leave them.

“I’ve been trying to piece the crash together in my mind and the CCTV footage has just brought it all back.”

Police have confirmed that nobody was seriously injured in the crash and a man has now been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Spital Hill crash - Credit: Chelle Louise Markey

Chelle said that her two young daughters, aged seven and four, were left ‘very quiet and shaken’ after witnessing the crash.

She said: “They didn’t speak about it much at first until I had to get them in the car to do the school run this morning. My head still feels like it's in a bit of a daze.”