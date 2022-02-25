Rotherham fly-tipper caught dumping household waste fined
A fly-tipper who was caught dumping household waste has has his van crushed, and has been ordered to pay out more than £700 in costs and fines.
Kisztian Kolompar, 22, of Albion Road, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Magistrates Court, where officers from Rotherham Council presented footage of the offence taking place.
Kolompar tipped a full load of mixed household waste from a red Citroen Relay van, just before 3pm on Sunday September 5, 2021.
Just over a week after the offence occurred Rotherham Council officers photographed the same van loaded with waste on the Maltings in Rotherham, before seizing the vehicle from Kolompar’s home address.
In interview Kolompar admitted the waste was from his garden and cellar but claimed that he did not dispose of waste as a business. He was also ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge.
Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “Rotherham Council is committed to providing a better environment for all and we will continue to prosecute anyone illegally disposing of waste.
“All legitimate waste removal companies are licensed and have a business address. They will always offer receipts and explain where waste will be disposed of.
“You should always check that someone offering to take your rubbish away is licensed before agreeing to use their services. You can be prosecuted for using an unlicensed waste carrier.”
Tom Smith, Rotherham Council assistant director of community safety and Street Scene said: “This is another successful prosecution brought by my colleagues.
“Fly-tipping is unacceptable in any circumstances. We will continue to work hard to track down offenders and bring them to justice.”