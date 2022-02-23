Sheffield man cleared of alleged child assault
A Sheffield man has been cleared of allegations he assaulted a child.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 8:57 am
Aaron Phuller, aged 33, from Mary’s Walk, Park Hill, Sheffield, was found not guilty of a charge that he assaulted, ill-treated, neglected, or abandoned a child or young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury, after a trial at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.
He walked free from from the court after presiding magistrate Nicolas Barrett returned the verdict
He had pleaded not guilty to the charge at an earlier hearing, in August 2021.