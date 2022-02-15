Driving offences

SERGER MILLO, 25, of NFA; failure to provide specimen at roadside; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified 18 months.

SHAUN BUTLER, 32, Washington Road; drink driving; fined £650, surcharge £65, costs £310, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

JAMES VERNON, 35, of Wolfe Road; speeding at 142mph in 70mph zone; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £110, disqualified for 56 days.

DANE JOHN BATE, 37, of Eckington Road; drink driving, no insurance, without licence; community order, electronic curfew, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 66 months.

ANTHONY CHRISTOPHER CARRINGTON, 33, of Lowedges Crescent; drug driving (cannabis), no insurance, without licence; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

ARKADIUSZ SLAWOMIR GRELUK, 52, of Sandygate Road; drink driving; community order, order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

ASHLEY REMICK THOMAS BINEY, 33, of Daresbury Drive; refusing to stop when directed by police, drug driving (cocaine), no insurance, while disqualified; prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, unpaid work 100 hours, surcharge £128, costs £85.

JOHN JOSPEH WILLOUGHBY, 36, of Hartley Brook Road; drug driving (cannabis); fined £120, surcharge £34, disqualified for 36 months.

MARK BUTCHER, 46, of Stanley Road; drink driving; community order, electronic curfew, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

MATTHEW DAVID TAYLOR, 36, of Cliffefield Road; drink driving; community order, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85

Animal keeping offences, all in respect of Infield Lane Allotments, Darnall

DAVID DUNNE, of Maltravers Road; failure to comply with animal by-product requirement in that catering waste was brought onto premises at Infield Lane Allotments where animals had access to them, failure to notify lawful authority of pigs, failure to take steps to ensure needs of an animal (chicken, horse, pig); disqualified for five years from owning hooved animals.

DARREN KEETON, of Danewood Gardens; failure to notify lawful authority of owning pigs, failure to take steps to ensure needs of an animal (horse, pig); disqualified for five years from owning hooved animals.

KEITH MAJOR, 61, Ferrars Road; failed to keep holding register as a keeper of goats; conditional discharge, surcharge £22.

MICHAEL PROCTOR, 52, of Houstead Road; failure to keep body of slaughtered goat such that no animal or bird had access to it; failure to take steps to ensure needs of an animal (goat), failure to produce holding register in respect of goats and sheep; disqualified for five years from owning hooved animals.

ELARIDI ALI, 26, of Stubbing Lane; Failed to stop at scene of accident; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110.

Violent or weapon related offences

ERIC EARL WALKER, 60, of Elstree Drive; possessing offensive weapon; community order, electronic curfew, surcharge £95, costs £40.

ABIGAIL CHINN, 31, of Sharrow Lane; racially aggravated assault; community order, alcohol treatment requirement, electronic curfew, £200 compensation, surcharge £95, costs £55.

COREY LETHBRIDGE, 21, of Myrtle Road; assault; community order, abstain from alcohol for 120 days, £250 compensation.

CHARLOTTE HULL, 25, Delves Avenue; assault of emergency worker, resisted police officer; conditional discharge, compensation £360.

JONATHAN RAY, 40, of Falstaff Road; assault; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

NEIL MICHAEL WHITTAKER, 46, Beighton Road; threatening or abusive words, racially aggravated assault, failed to surrender to custody; community order, alcohol treatment order, electronic curfew, compensation £150.

ASHLEY POLLARD, 28, of Whiteways Grove; obstruction of police officer in duty, assault of emergency worker; community order, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95.

JAKE ASHMORE, 25, of Mulberry Road; assault; eight weeks prison; surcharge £128.

Theft, criminal damage, handling stolen goods

SHANE LEE DALEY, 48, of HMP Wealstun; theft; 20 weeks prison, surcharge £128.

AARON JAKE CARNALL FEWKES, 22, of John Street; 17 counts of theft of alcohol amounting to £2,780; prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, compensation £300.

DWIGHT WATKINSON, 30, of Abbeyfield Road; theft; compensation £98.36.

KIRSTY SHORE, 34, Holgate Avenue; assault, criminal damage; prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months, restraining order, pay compensation £600.

DEAN HINCHCLIFFE, 40, of Tansley Street; threatening behaviour, assault; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £620.

DEAN ANDREW FRANCIS, 42, of Mansfield Drive; theft from charity shop; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85.

GARY JOHN SHAW, 41, of West View Lane; theft, community order, electronic curfew, compensation £925.

ALAN BELICKAS, 30, NFA; theft, failed to give sample, breach of existing community order for theft; community order, compensation £23

Miscellaneous

DANE HARGREAVES, 31, of Morgan Avenue; failure to produce authority to transport controlled waste, knowingly caused controlled waste to be deposited on Storrs Bridge Lane, breach of Environmental Protection act; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £150.

PRIMROSE NYAMUSHOSHO, 38, of Tipton Street; three counts of continuing employment at care home despite being barred by Safeguarding Vulnerable Groups Act under interim suspension order by Nursing and Midwifery Council; community order, 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

ADAM VINCENT STOTT, 38, of Bowden Wood Crescent; drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £50.

GARY WALTERS, 47, MIDDLE HAY VIEW; threatening or abusive words; community order, electronic curfew, curcharge £95, costs £200

EMIL HORVATH, of Hinde House Lane; breach of environmental protection order 9banned from playing loud music); costs £150, surcharge £34, costs £150.