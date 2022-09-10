Mubarak Hussein, aged 21, of Stockton Close, Sheffield, is facing charges of attempted murder, fraud, drug and traffic offences.

This follows a hit and run collision in The Wardwick, Derby city centre, which left a police officer with serious injuries on Sunday, September 4, at 12.30am.

Wardwick in Derby City Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officer suffered a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital.

Hussein was arrested on Tuesday and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He has been remanded into custody.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “Our thoughts are with our officer and his family, and we wish him well as he continues to recover in hospital.

“I would like to thank the public for their help during this investigation and the kind words and comments that have been received over the past days.

“Police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public every day and should never have to tolerate violence against them when they are carrying out their duties.”

We continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Officers would specifically like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from The Wardwick, Becket Street, Curzon Street and Uttoxeter New Road between 9pm on Saturday 3 September and 1am on Sunday 4 September.

If you think you have any information which could help and haven’t yet spoken to an officer, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 22000514307.