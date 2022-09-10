Sheffield Property: What properties are up for auction at Mark Jenkinson and sons this month?
The Mark Jenkinson and Sons property auction has 32 lots for sale next week, with some with starting prices as low as £20,000.
Mark Jenkinson and Son’s September property auction is taking place next Tuesday, September 13, and has tons of properties available to be won by the highest bidder.
There are properties from all over South Yorkshire and slightly beyond in the auction, with a good mix of residential and commercial lots throughout.
The properties have a large range, with units on Ecclesall Road, all the way up to a farm house in Dore.
Take a look through all the properties below and click the link here, if you wish to sign up to the auction.
Page 1 of 8