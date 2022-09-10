News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There are 32 properties in this auction taking place next week.

Sheffield Property: What properties are up for auction at Mark Jenkinson and sons this month?

The Mark Jenkinson and Sons property auction has 32 lots for sale next week, with some with starting prices as low as £20,000.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 4:45 am

Mark Jenkinson and Son’s September property auction is taking place next Tuesday, September 13, and has tons of properties available to be won by the highest bidder.

There are properties from all over South Yorkshire and slightly beyond in the auction, with a good mix of residential and commercial lots throughout.

The properties have a large range, with units on Ecclesall Road, all the way up to a farm house in Dore.

Take a look through all the properties below and click the link here, if you wish to sign up to the auction.

1. Darwin Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield

This three bedroom home is in need of complete modernisation, but does offer a lot of potential thanks to it's location in a popular part of Hillsborough, near the Middlewood tram stop. It has a guide price of £90,000 plus fees.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Sons

Photo Sales

2. Springfield Crescent, Bolsover, Chesterfield

This four-bed has far-reaching views over the surrounding area, but does need modernising. It has a guide price of £50,000 plus fees.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Sons

Photo Sales

3. Myrtle Road, Heeley, Sheffield

Another project needing a complete modernisation, this three-bed end-of-terrace home has a guide price of £90,000 plus fees.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Sons

Photo Sales

4. Marshland Road, Doncaster

This vacant strip of land, next to a train line, is being auctioned off with no reserve, meaning the bidding will start at £0.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Sons

Photo Sales
Mark JenkinsonSouth YorkshireEcclesall Road
Next Page
Page 1 of 8