Mark Jenkinson and Son’s September property auction is taking place next Tuesday, September 13, and has tons of properties available to be won by the highest bidder.

There are properties from all over South Yorkshire and slightly beyond in the auction, with a good mix of residential and commercial lots throughout.

The properties have a large range, with units on Ecclesall Road, all the way up to a farm house in Dore.

Take a look through all the properties below and click the link here, if you wish to sign up to the auction.

1. Darwin Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield This three bedroom home is in need of complete modernisation, but does offer a lot of potential thanks to it's location in a popular part of Hillsborough, near the Middlewood tram stop. It has a guide price of £90,000 plus fees. Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Sons Photo Sales

2. Springfield Crescent, Bolsover, Chesterfield This four-bed has far-reaching views over the surrounding area, but does need modernising. It has a guide price of £50,000 plus fees. Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Sons Photo Sales

3. Myrtle Road, Heeley, Sheffield Another project needing a complete modernisation, this three-bed end-of-terrace home has a guide price of £90,000 plus fees. Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Sons Photo Sales

4. Marshland Road, Doncaster This vacant strip of land, next to a train line, is being auctioned off with no reserve, meaning the bidding will start at £0. Photo: Mark Jenkinson and Sons Photo Sales