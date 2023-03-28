News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield man charged after South Yorkshire Police find £1.2m 'cocaine' stash

A Sheffield man has been charged by South Yorkshire Police after a drugs raid led to approximately 30 kilograms of suspected cocaine being seized.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:45 BST

Harrison Utley, aged 20, of Stanley Road, was arrested on March 22 and has since been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and possession criminal property.

South Yorkshire Police officers executed a warrant on Station Road in Ecclesfield on March 12, where they found around 30 kilograms of suspected cocaine, along with £100,000 in cash. If confirmed to be cocaine, the drugs would have a street value of approximately £1.2 million.

Utley has been remanded to custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on April 21, 2023.

Anyone with information about drug crime in Sheffield can contact South Yorkshire Police via their live webchat, online portal or by calling 101. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website.