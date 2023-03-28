A Sheffield man has been charged by South Yorkshire Police after a drugs raid led to approximately 30 kilograms of suspected cocaine being seized.

Harrison Utley, aged 20, of Stanley Road, was arrested on March 22 and has since been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and possession criminal property.

South Yorkshire Police officers executed a warrant on Station Road in Ecclesfield on March 12, where they found around 30 kilograms of suspected cocaine, along with £100,000 in cash. If confirmed to be cocaine, the drugs would have a street value of approximately £1.2 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Utley has been remanded to custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on April 21, 2023.

A 20-year-old man has been charged by police after a drugs raid finds approximately 30 kilograms of suspected cocaine