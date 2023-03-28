News you can trust since 1887
Brightside Way Sheffield: Two in hospital as car crash closes major Sheffield road

Emergency services are on the scene at one of Sheffield’s major routes after reports of a serious car crash.

David Kessen
David Kessen
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:19 BST
Emergency services are on the scene at Brightside Way after reports of a serious car crash.
Police cars, paramedics and fire engines have all been reported on the scene by eyewitnesses after the incident, which is thought to have happened just after 10.30am today, with emergency workers still there at 11.30am. Police have confirmed that the road has been closed as a result of the incident, and that two people have been taken to hospital

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We received a call at 10.35am today (28 March) for reports of a road traffic collision on Brightside Way. It is believed that a blue Volkswagen Golf and a black BMW collided."The driver of the Volkswagen Golf and their passenger suffered injuries, both were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The road is blocked until recovery takes place."

