Police raided two homes in Sheffield and discovered cannabis plants worth £300,000.

One arrest was made and police said a landlord, whose home was used for one of the drug dens, now faces a bill for thousands of pounds.

The electricity meter was bypassed at the landlord’s property, with the house wired up directly to the main external power supply in the street outside.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Northern Powergrid Northern Powergrid worked many hours to disconnect the bypass and make it safe again.

“To complete this work safely, a road had to be closed along with temporary traffic lights being erected on Herries Road, causing disruption for road users, pedestrians and residents. The landlord will have a hefty bill of thousands of pounds to be reconnected to the main power supply.

“Cannabis set-ups cause a huge amount of disruption to our community. First and foremost, they are extremely dangerous fire hazards and cause significant structural damage to properties. Offenders bypass the electricity straight into the main external power supply under the street, this is extremely dangerous and contributes to our power bills increasing.”

The force added: “We recovered over £300,000 worth of cannabis across both properties, one male was arrested and remanded for court. Further enquiries are ongoing to identify further offenders, this was an unfortunate case of tenants allowing a chain of sub-letting to occur.