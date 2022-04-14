James Holman was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid community work by Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood who stressed that it was a direct alternative to prison.

The 55-year-old was sentenced after a 500-mile journey from his home.

Wick Sheriff Court was told today that he was waiting to board the ferry, Alfred, at Gills Bay, when he was caught by police checking vehicles, on December 1, last year.

James Holman, 55, of Monksbridge Road, Sheffield, was caught with 1,162g of herbal cannabis in two bags. He admitted possession of the drug, which he said was for personal, medicinal use. Pictured, courtesy of Pixabay, is an example of cannabis plants

Fiscal David Barclay said that officers got a distinctive whiff of cannabis when they opened the door of Holman's camper van and a search revealed a total of 1162 gm of herbal cannabis in two bags which could have fetched between £9,750 and £18,450 if sold in small quantities on the street.

However, Sheriff Fleetwood accepted that Holman, of Monksbridge Road, Sheffield, had admitted on indictment, possession of the drug for personal use and there was no question of a commercial enterprise involved.

The accused, a mechanic, told police that he had been intending to travel to Orkney to help a friend repair his lobster boat's damaged engine.

Mr Barclay said that Holman also commented that he used cannabis on a daily basis to treat severe pain following unsuccessful surgery a few years ago and he relied on the drug.

Mr Barclay added: "He baked the drug into food items and smoked it to ease the pain and shared it with his partner"

Sheriff Fleetwood observed from a background report that Holman had told a social worker that he was unfit to do unpaid work which prompted the sheriff to conclude ‘that will tie my hands when passing sentence’.

The sheriff observed that the accused had been able to travel all the way north from Sheffield, which appeared to contradict the suggestion that he wasn't fit to work, and added: "If he is not able to do it, then prison is inevitable."

However, after a short recess, Miss MacDonald reported that Holman WAS able to do the work.

Sheriff Fleetwood warned Holman: "If you don't do it, you will be back in court and you can expect to go to prison – clear?"

The accused replied: “Yes.”