Sheffield drug-offender caught with cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis is narrowly spared from prison

Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 8 how Kriss Rollett, aged 30, of Smelter Wood Place, in Richmond, Sheffield, was caught with the drugs after police raided his former home on Alnwick Road, at Hollins End, Sheffield.

The judge, Recorder Megan Rhys, told Rollett: “At the time of these offences you were struggling with various things for a significant period of your life which is how you became involved in all of this but it is clear you have since made significant changes in your life which is very much to your credit.”

Emily Hassall, prosecuting, said police found cannabis, ecstasy, cocaine, pain medication Tramadol and two cannabis plants at Rollett’s former home during a raid on March 1, 2019, and they later found cannabis in a van.

Ms Hassall added that the estimated total value of all the drugs found was £4,650.

Rollett pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing cocaine and ecstasy with intent to supply, possessing Tramadol with intent to supply, producing cannabis and simply possessing cannabis.

He told police he used drugs to self-medicate because he suffers with anxiety, bi-polar disorder and with back pain.

Defence barrister Dermot Hughes said: “The defendant has learned a lesson and he has stayed clear of such substances and he has a life now that is very much more settled with family responsibilities.

"Those who would suffer most if he loses his liberty are those he loves and cares for.”

Recorder Rhys acknowledged a custodial sentence would affect his family, that the offences dated from some time ago, that he has since made changes and that there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

She also told him: “There is no evidence of street supply so it is accepted it was social supply to supply friends to fund your own addiction.”