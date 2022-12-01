The man, aged 67, had suffered multiple broken bones and a serious head injury, consistent to being involved in a road traffic collision, however, he could not recall how he had come to sustain the injuries. Emergency services were called to the junction of Gray Avenue and Mason Avenue in Swallownest, following reports a man had been found laid in the road.

He was taken to hospital, but could not remember when asked how he came to be injured and there were no vehicles at the scene when police arrived. South Yorkshire Police officers are now keen to hear from any witnesses, locals with CCTV footage of the area and any motorists who were travellling through the area around 4.45pm on the day.

Anyone with information can call 101, use the live webchat or online portal, and should quote incident number 621 of November 21.