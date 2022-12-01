Missing child Sheffield: Child abduction suspect released as police continue search for missing boy, 12
A man arrested as part of a police investigation to find a missing Sheffield boy has been released, say officers.
Officers are today continuing their search for the missing 12-year-old youngster, named only as Mark, after issuing a photograph of him yesterday as part of a public appeal for information. They had arrested the 46-year-old man on suspicion of child abduction.
Officers are increasingly concerned for Mark’s welfare.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today: “The 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of child abduction has been bailed while enquiries continue.”
Mark was last seen around 7pm on Monday, November 28, in Parson Cross. Police describe him as white, 5ft tall, slight build, with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket with a Playstation logo on the front, dark joggers and black, white and blue Nike trainers.
Call 101 quoting incident 111 of November 29 if you have information that could help find Mark or have seen him.