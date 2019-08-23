Sheffield machete attacker 'highly likely' to be deported

Daouda Sy slashed his 47-year-old victim over the head on High Street, Sheffield, on the morning of January 31, leaving him with a nasty gash, after shouting 'you don't believe in God'.

He then followed the man and other horrified members of the public into McDonald's, where they had fled in terror, and shouted 'if you don't believe in God... I will kill you all... you must believe in Allah'.

The 21-year-old, of Wensley Street, in Grimesthorpe, who admitted wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today to 12 years in prison.

Police inside McDonald's on High Street, Sheffield, following the machete attack

The court heard how the defendant, who was born in Guinea and came to the UK with father aged 18, had been high on spice - a synthetic form of cannabis - at the time of the attack and claimed to have no memory of his actions that morning.

Sentencing him, Judge Jeremy Richardson, the Recorder of Sheffield, said: "The secretary of state is highly likely, it seems to me, to exercise his or her powers at the relevant time to remove you from this country.

"That is of course a matter for the secretary of state and not a matter for me."

Daouda Sy

The court heard how in 'rambling' responses during a police interview, while still under the influence of spice, Sy said of his actions 'it's not a mistake. It was the work of God'.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, spoke about the 'susceptibility of this young man to the parroting of phrases that have been used by terrorists'.

"I don't for a moment suggest that he himself is of terrorist persuasion but the concerns that were raised in the crowd by what he said and what he did speak for themselves," he added.

"He appears to have absorbed something of what's said by these people."