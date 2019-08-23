Brave McDonald's staff praised over Sheffield machete attack

Daouda Sy slashed an innocent bystander over the head before following him into McDonald's on High Street, Sheffield, where the victim had fled in fear of his life, and shouting 'I will kill you all'.

Sentencing the 21-year-old, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, this morning at Sheffield Crown Court to 12 years behind bars, a judge took the opportunity to praise the way staff at the fast food chain had reacted that day.

The victim of the machete attack in Sheffield city centre is led away from McDonald's where he had initially been tended to by staff

The court heard how employees had not only attended to the victim, who was bleeding profusely, but also shepherded to safety terrified onlookers who feared they were witnessing a terrorist massacre unfold.

Judge Jeremy Richardson, the Recorder of Sheffield, asked for a letter to be written by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to the company's chief executive commending their actions.

"I would like a letter to be written commending the conduct of the McDonald's staff in firstly taking care of the wounded victim but also protecting the safety of cutomers and others who had fled into the store after the attack, and to my mind the exemplary way as described they took those members of the public through to a place of safety," he said.

"They acted rapidly and correctly and are much to be praised."

Daouda Sy

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, had described how the 47-year-old victim was cared for by McDonald's staff who he said dealt with the terrifying aftermath 'extremely well'.

"Those who had run into the restaurant were funnelled by staff through the shop and into the rear yard and the victim was put in an office where staff administered first aid and called 999," he explained.

"A paramedic later arrived and accompanied him to hospital where the wound was closed with four stitches under local anaesthetic. He was scared to think of what could have happened - as he said 'I could have died'.