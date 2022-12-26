2. Warsame Ibrahim

Warsame Ibrahim left a 29-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed at a party in Fox Hill following a night out. Officers found blood-stained cushion covers in the washing machine at an address on Edge Well Way, where the party had taken place in May this year, as well as two knives and a large 'Rambo-style' knife hidden under the sofa. Ibrahim, aged 27, of Dorset Street, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, October 31 to 10 years in prison.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police