Today, we publish a picture gallery of criminals who were jailed in 2022 for knife attacks
Police carried out prosections this year as their crackdown on knife crime across Sheffield continued. In total, sentences amounting to over 100 years were handed out by courts in the city, for offences ranging from wounding to murders.
The seven people featured in this picture gallery were all jailed by the courts during 2022. Some offenders admitted to their crimes, while others were found guilty after a trial.
The gallery lists the sentences and those who were convicted.
Ministry of Justice figures show 475 knife and offensive weapon offenders were cautioned or convicted in South Yorkshire in the year to March with 140 (29 per cent) resulting in custody. However, this was up from 27 per cent in 2020-21, but down from 38 per cent in 2019-20.
Warsame Ibrahim left a 29-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed at a party in Fox Hill following a night out. Officers found blood-stained cushion covers in the washing machine at an address on Edge Well Way, where the party had taken place in May this year, as well as two knives and a large 'Rambo-style' knife hidden under the sofa. Ibrahim, aged 27, of Dorset Street, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, October 31 to 10 years in prison.
Bovic Mupolo was jailed for life in November and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars for the murder of Macaulay Byrne. Mupolo, of Fleury Rise, Gleadless, was found guilty after a trial and received a life sentence. Macaulay, known as Coley, was stabbed four times when violence flared outside a pub.
Callom Taylor, aged 19, of no fixed address, was jailed for attacks on five people during four episodes of violence carried out in Gleadless between November 2021 and January 2022 during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on August 30, when he was given a 23-year extended sentence, comprised of 18 years’ custody and a five-year extended licence period. Taylor made guilty pleas for numerous charges including wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He had stabbed four people and attacked a man with nunchucks.
