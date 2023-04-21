'Risk or Reward' shows Anthony Olaseinde, founder and director of knife crime charity Always An Alternative, responding to calls to collect knives and emptying amnesty bins over the course of two years. He collects one machete, which was too large to fit in his briefcase, from a man who found it being sharpened by his 14-year-old son.

He said: "The documentary is called Risk or Reward because I wasn't backed up by the police or anything. If I'd been stopped [in the van] by police, I would've got the same treatment as anyone else. I was just doing it because I felt it needed to be done."

He now has a deal with the police to let them know when he gets a call requesting collection or the bins need emptying, and stores them at the station.

Anthony Olaseinde, founder of the Sheffield-based knife crime charity Always An Alternative, says he hopes the new documentary, Risk or Reward, will be shown in schools

"I want to give young people some inspiration that it doesn't matter where you're from, what colour you are, or your religion - you choose what life you want," he said. "When you're younger, people might give you a path, but there's always an alternative. There's a path of your choice."

Always An Alternative is fundraising for a mobile youth club to give young people a way to get off the streets. The van will contain kit for music and video production and space for young people to relax and play video games, and contain educational resources for those who may need them.

"We're going to reach out and make sure they get support,” said Anthony. “Whether it's knife crime, mental health, gang culture, healthy relationships, substance abuse… we're going to make sure we have that information for them."