Sheffield judge jails 'extremist' group who advocated racist violence and manufacture of weapons

Mr Justice Spencer jailed Daniel Wright, Liam Hall, Stacey Salmon and Samuel Whibley for a combined total of 31 years during a sentencing hearing held Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, June 23, after jurors found them guilty of a combined total of 18 offences following an 11-week trial at the court.

The jury heard how the defendants, whose offending was exposed by an undercover officer, came together in a private online chat group to share extreme right-wing views and propaganda, influence and indoctrinate others and endorse the use of violence to further their cause.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East arrested the group in May last year, and a spokesperson for the policing team described how ‘a partially constructed 3D printed firearm was recovered from the home of Hall and Salmon in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

The spokesperson added: “Examination by a specialist confirmed that despite being incomplete, the weapon could have proved lethal if fully assembled. Other weapons were also recovered from the homes of the defendants, in addition to chemicals, practical guides for making explosives and extreme right-wing texts and videos.”

The four defendants were jailed for a combined total of 31 years, with Wright, 30, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, West Yorkshire, given a 12-year custodial sentence and upon release will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order and a 30-year Part 4 Notification Order. He was found guilty of seven offences including manufacturing a firearm.

Hall, 31, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, was found guilty of an offence of manufacturing a firearm and possessing a firearm and was sentenced to a 6-year custodial sentence. He will also be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order upon release.

Salmon, 31, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, was found guilty of an offence of possessing a firearm and was sentenced to a three-year custodial sentence.

Samuel Whibley, 30, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Isle of Anglesey, was found guilty of eight terrorism offences including the encouragement of terrorism and the dissemination of a terrorist publication encouraging terrorism. He was sentenced to a 10-year custodial sentence and upon release will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order and a 30-year Part 4 Notification Order.

Speaking after the sentencing, Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Craig, the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “Today’s outcome highlights the seriousness of the offences committed by these individuals and the verdict reached by the Jury in March.

“We work tirelessly to identify individuals who have an extremist mindset and threaten the safety and unity of our diverse communities.

“Anyone found to be engaging in terrorist activity, or violent extremism in any form, can expect to be identified and put before the courts.”